New Archie Comics Coming in March 2023

Pop Tate’s secret life as an Archie Horror mover and shaker is revealed at last, and Betty and Veronica form a new band in March’s new releases! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

Pop Tate is the glue holding Riverdale together, whether everyone realizes or not. His Chock’lit Shoppe is the beating heart of the city, where everyone can stop in for a delicious bite and some safe haven—even the worst sorts. And not just the run-of-the-mill rapscallions who recently broke the jukebox. When a young Riverdale couple (Nick St. Clair and Sherry Thyme) attempt to dine and dash on the humble small business owner, they quickly discover the fryer grease isn’t the only heart-stopping thing about the Chock’lit Shoppe. From tales of mystery meat to the unnatural visitors that dine late at night, this anthology tells stories about the horrors that happen at Riverdale’s beloved malt shop—and how Pop Tate is at the center of it all, the most powerful figure in Riverdale providing haven to all sorts of terrors and underhanded villainy.

Script: Amy Chase, Jordan Morris, Ryan Cady

Art: Federico Sabbatini, Chris Panda, Liana Kangas

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Cover: Francesco Francavilla

On Sale Date: 3/22

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

Rock on with a BRAND-NEW story to kick off this collection of melodic tales! In “Rock Candi,” The Archies have some competition when a new girl band, ROCK CANDI, enters the scene! But it’s not all sugar and spice and everything nice—Betty and Veronica are feeling torn about having to leave The Archies behind, but there’s way more of a musical future for them in Rock Candi, along with their drummer, new girl Jola Kitt. Do they have what it takes to rock all of Riverdale? Plus, more rockin’ stories of musical mayhem!

Script: Holly G!

Art: Holly G!, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Holly G!, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/8

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

Journey back to the Silver Age with the Mirth of a Nation himself, Archie Andrews! Continue the 80th anniversary celebration of Archie Comics with this special retrospective collection! Archie shined bright in the 1960s when his standalone title proved to be interesting, hilarious, and unforgettable—and the dates were always double-booked! Decades features some of the iconic stories that cemented his lasting imprint on the world.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bob White, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-879-1

$10.99 US / $14.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/22

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “The Beast of Bolling Bay,” Something shatters a rowboat on Bolling Bay, almost drowning two fishermen. Was it a giant turtle or some other unidentified sea monster? Assuming there must be a logical explanation, Mr. Lodge hires Captain Valor to investigate and suggests he take Little Archie as a local guide since he and his friends often fish the area. Will Captain Valor, Little Archie and his friend Little Ambrose be able to find out the truth about the “monster”?

Next, in “The Most Heroic Villain,” The Fox is at the mercy of Mr. Smile, when his son Ghost Fox comes to save the day! Except Mr. Smile has a secret weapon—Evil Heart! Watch the two teen masked crusaders go head-to-head to see whose powers reign supreme!

Script: Tom DeFalco, Ian Flynn

Art: Bill Galvan, Steven Butler, Ben Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/8

192-page, full color comic

$9.99 U.S.

From time travel to life lessons and everything in-between, this digest highlights the best and brightest Jughead moments and stories—with plenty of snacks and shenanigans along the way!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/29

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “The Foxy New Kid,” Kevin asks Veronica to help him out with an important request. The new kid—Shinji—is really cool but also mysterious. He can’t get a read on him. But when the two of them decide to just confront him, he’s nowhere to be found. Instead, they get ambushed by Ghost Fox. Why are they after Shinji? Who hired them? What’s their scheme?

Then, in “Real Horse Power,” Betty and Veronica are on Lodge’s ranch. The newly hired manager, Nevada Jones, is a bit much—does Mr. Jones really need to wear the mask? But when the horses spook and stampede, he’s immediately chasing them down. Betty joins the chase and helps to lasso the wild stallions!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Steven Butler, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Bob Smith Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/15

192-page, full color comic

$9.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Roam on the Range,” Archie is excited—Mr. Lodge said that if he helped out with his cattle drive, he’ll pay for Archie’s next date with Veronica. Nevada Jones points out these drives take months. That’s news to Archie. Nevada agrees to let him out of his contract if he helps him get as far as the next town. Does Archie have what it takes to brave the rain and wind, burning day and freezing nights?

Then, in “Presenting Pow-Girl,” Pureheart is in battle with the Rampaging Rebound! Pow-Girl appears on the scene and attempts to aid Pureheart and prove her worth as a future Mighty Crusader. Unfortunately, due to her inexperience, chaos ensues!

Script: Ian Flynn, Tom DeFalco

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/22

192-page, full color comic

$9.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Yacht’s Wrong with You?“ Cheryl is jealous Veronica has a better yacht than her, so she hires a band of swashbuckling pirates to take it over and sink it. The pirates are a bit confused—they commandeer tankers on the open ocean, not personal boats on a lake. But money is money—so heave-ho! Fortunately, Veronica was expecting this sort of thing, so she hired Cpt. Commando to be her security! Does he have what it takes to thwart the pirates’ efforts?

Then, in “Danger at the Dig,” The Lodge Foundation is sponsoring an archaeological dig in the jungles near Coba, an ancient Maya city on the Yucatán Peninsula. Mr. Lodge has brought Little Betty & Veronica along to view history in the making. Unfortunately, Captain Valor, who is in charge of the site’s security, wishes Lodge had left the girls behind. The jungle is full of danger and predators. What mysteries and dangers will they face?

Script: Ian Flynn, Tom DeFalco

Art: Steven Butler, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Lily Butler, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/1

192-page, full color comic

$9.99 U.S.

With over 80 years of comics, it’s no WONDER that Archie can continue to provide 1,000 pages of hilarious tales of high school hijinks and dating drama. This newest collection will leave you with a sense of wonder, and a lot of laughs along the way!

Script: Various

Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-875-3

$15.99 US / $19.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/1