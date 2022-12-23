It’s Mr. Justice vs. Reggie Mantle in ARCHIE DIGEST #336!

This week’s new issue of ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST has two new stories including the return of Mr. Justice. Only this time, the grim crusader has his sights set on . . . Reggie?!

In the story by Mighty Crusaders vets Ian Flynn and Steven Butler, the classic Archie hero shows up to exact vengeance on those who have committed bad deeds and, well, Reggie has some of those on his resume. Then, Dan Parent checks in with a tale of New Year’s resolutions gone wrong, and that kicks off nearly 200 pages of classic Archie comics inside. You can start reading below with “Lucky Dog,” an extra-sized heartwarming story just in time for the holidays by Tom DeFalco and Pat & Tim Kennedy, and then treat yourself to your own copy here!