It’s Little Archie vs. Fangs Fogarty in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #132!

Little Archie trains with Captain Valor to take on Fangs Fogarty in this week’s new issue of WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST, and that’s not all!

In “Fists and Fangs” by Tom DeFalco and Bill Galvan, the battling crusader teaches Little Archie and Little Ambrose the art of self defense, which they need to take on the Southside Serpents’ most famous bully. But! Captain Valor has some wisdom to share before this caper is done.

Then, Captain Commando, the champion of the Seven Seas, is back after last week’s oceanic thriller for some more beachy hijinks by Dan Parent, and the boys of Riverdale High are a little over it, TBH!

You can preview those below, along with another Fangs Fogarty pick from the archives, “A Matter of Muscle” by Archie Legend Bob Bolling. You can grab your own copy here, perfect for whiling away a breezy summer weekend!