Ginger snaps on Halloween night in BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #318!

Ginger Snapp is scared out of her wits and The Web can’t find a sneaky masked villain; it’s a typical Riverdale Halloween night in BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #318!

The Web is back to fight some more crime after last week’s adventure, but there’s a catch: on Halloween, everyone looks like a costumed creep! He might need Betty and Veronica to help sort this out, which is good because this is their comic, after all! It all goes down in “Masque-Raiding” by Ian Flynn and Bill Galvan.

Then, in “House of Horrors” by Dan Parent, Ginger Snap snaps on Halloween when Jellybean Jones shows up in a too-real scary doll costume. This is gonna be a long night of trick-or-treating!

You can preview both of those below, along with a complete Halloween classic, “Where’s the Werewolf?” by Hal Smith and Holly G! before grabbing your own copy right here. And have a spooky weekend!