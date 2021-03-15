Fred Van Lente and Dan Parent celebrate Archie’s 80th Anniversary with new one-shot comic

Mixing new trends and pop culture fads while retaining a timeless aesthetic and storytelling style has been a longtime hallmark of Archie Comics and that continues this June in an all-new one-shot comic celebrating Archie’s 80th Anniversary!

EVERYTHING’S ARCHIE #1 by writer Fred Van Lente and artist Dan Parent presents an all-new story told in the traditional Archie Comics art-style, the perfect treat for longtime fans and new readers.



“You can always tell a great franchise because it quickly and easily updates to any era, and bringing Archie, Betty, Veronica, Reggie and Jughead into our world of social media insanity and real life anxiety was…pretty effortless,” said Van Lente. “Turns out the Riverdale gang is your perfect guide to modern living, even if half the time they can’t figure it out for themselves!”

Van Lente, making his Archie Comics debut, and veteran Archie artist Dan Parent, who is celebrating his 35th year with the company, will be joined by longtime collaborators inker Bob Smith, colorist Glenn Whitmore, and letterer Jack Morelli on the first of this series of classic-styled one-shots comics.”I’ve been an Archie fan since I discovered a box full of their iconic titles in my grandfather’s attic many, many summers ago.” said Van Lente. “Doing anything Archie is one off the bucket list for me, and to do a special series for his 80th is a great honor and has been a ton of fun.”

“Equally exciting is to work with Dan Parent, of whom I’ve been a huge fan of for years,” Van Lente added. “He is the Archie artist currently working today in my humble opinion, and his pencils mix perfectly with our story, which takes all the characters you know and love and brings them very much into 2021 while still retaining their classic flavor.”

“I’ve been reading Archie Comics for over 50 years and this will be my 35th year working for Archie,” said artist Dan Parent. “So I’m a fan first and creator second, and it’s so great to be a part of Archie Comics history! It’s a pleasure to work with my friends, Bob Smith and Glenn Whitmore, and to work with Fred, who I haven’t had the pleasure of working with before but am really happy to work with on such a fun, classic style story. I’m really pleased to bring this new classic book to our fans in celebration of Archie Comics’ 80th Anniversary!”

ARCHIE 80th ANNIVERSARY ONE-SHOT: EVERYTHING’S ARCHIE #1 arrives in comic shops on June 9th, 2021 and features variant covers by Ben Caldwell, Rian Gonzales, and Aaron Lopresti.

ARCHIE 80th ANNIVERSARY ONE-SHOT: EVERYTHING’S ARCHIE #1

FIRST ISSUE IN AN ALL-NEW SERIES OF 80TH ANNIVERSARY ONE-SHOTS!

Finally, Archie declares his TRUE LOVE… and it’s a very expensive guitar! So, Archie picks up a few extra jobs to make some cash, what could go wrong?! Spies, TV Execs, tech warfare, nothing in Riverdale will be the same! No place is safe when Everything’s Archie!

Script: Fred Van Lente

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

CVR A Main Cover: Dan Parent

CVR B Var: Ben Caldwell

CVR C Var: Rian Gonzales

CVR D Var: Aaron Lopresti

On Sale Date: 6/9

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.