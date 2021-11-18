Cupid sets his sights on Archie and friends in an all-new Valentine’s Day Anthology: Archie’s Love & Heartbreak Special

New Romantic Pairings Bloom At Riverdale’s Carnival Date Night in Rom-Com Anthology Hitting Stands February 9

Ride down the tunnel of love with the Riverdale gang in Archie: Love and Heartbreak Special, arriving February 9, 2022 from Archie Comics. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the special one-shot follows Archie and his friends during a romantic night out at the Riverdale carnival as romances burn bright, while others fizzle out and some are just getting started.

Cupid has his eye on Riverdale as Archie and his friends find themselves embroiled in the uncertainty of young love. As Archie and Veronica hit a speed bump in their relationship, Jughead explains his unique philosophy on love to Betty, while Kevin finds himself in too deep on a date of his own! As new bonds begin to form, our key characters find themselves relishing in the high-highs and low-lows associated with young love in this rom-com one-shot spearheaded by Archie’s Senior Director of Editorial Jamie L. Rotante.

The modern-style anthology features a welcomed mix of beloved and unexpected pairings: Veronica and Dilton, Kevin and Devon, and Betty and Jughead. The special one-shot also builds upon the recent Kevin Keller Celebration Kickstarter by placing Kevin right in the midst of his own romantic debacle alongside Devon, his boyfriend from the classic Archie comic series. Brought to life by writer/artist Thomas Pitilli, writers Stephanie Cooke and Sina Grace and artists Lisa Sterle and Iolanda Zanfardino, the all-new romantic one shot is perfect for fans of the modern Archie Comics series.

“Coming off the heels of our 80th anniversary, we wanted to welcome fans of the modern comics back to the romantic core of Riverdale with this special one-shot,” explains Senior Director of Editorial Jamie L. Rotante. “Capturing the ideals of young love, readers get to experience firsthand the ups-and-downs of new relationships and what it means to discover yourself in a way we haven’t seen before in Archie comics. We hope readers see a little bit of themselves in each of these stories.”

ARCHIE: LOVE & HEARTBREAK SPECIAL ONE-SHOT

Join Archie and his friends on a date night at the Riverdale carnival! First up, Betty wants to know: If Jughead was interested in dating, what would the perfect date look like? Jughead shares his POV on love while Archie and Veronica’s relationship is on the rocks! Can Kevin Keller help Archie save his romance? Maybe not, since Kevin’s caught up in his own romantic dilemma, and is worried about being in over his head on his own date! Who will end up together? What relationships are on the verge of collapse? Who will find true love?

Script: Thomas Pitilli, Stephanie Cooke, Sina Grace

Art: Thomas Pitilli, Lisa Sterle, Iolanda Zanfardino

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Thomas Pitilli

Variant Cover: Paulina Ganucheau

On Sale Date: 2/9

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.