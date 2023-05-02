BITE SIZED ARCHIE returns to print with GOING VIRAL!

The social media sensation BITE SIZED ARCHIE delights fans online every week, and its second print collection is coming soon with the power-packed paperback, GOING VIRAL!

Featuring special behind the scenes “director’s commentary” and development art from writer Ron Cacace and artist Vincent Lovallo, BITE SIZED ARCHIE VOL. 2: GOING VIRAL is filled with hysterical jokes, insightful commentary, and adorable artwork as Archie and the gang from Riverdale (and beyond!) take a bite out of pop culture. The collection features a full year of stories, and you can sneak a peek inside below.

