August 2020 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in August 2020. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #311

Get ready for fun at the beach (and under the sea!), hang ten with the Riverdale crew and hav a true camp experience–and see if Archie will answer the most important question of all question: Betty or Veronica? This digest is filled with laughs and entertainment!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/8

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: FOREVER (TR)

When Archie and his friends get together, there’s always an adventure to be had! From musical endeavors to epic beach parties, from school shenanigans to travelling the globe, there’s never a dull moment with Archie and his Riverdale pals ‘n’ gals!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jeff Shultz, Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-942-2

$12.99 US/$15.99 CAN

6 x 9”

TR

120 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/5

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: ENDLESS SUMMER #1

Celebrate summer vacation with Archie & Friends! And this summer promises to be a wild one—complete with spooky island resorts, camp tales, a sunny Florida road trip, and a fun beach trip with a very unexpected guest!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Galvan, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jeff Shultz, Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/12

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S EXPLORERS OF THE UNKNOWN (TR)

Monsters! Giant robots! Maniacs and masterminds! When evil rears its ugly head, you can be sure that the Explorers of the Unknown will be there to save the day! Join the team of heroes, who look a lot like our favorite Riverdale teens, as they battle a rogue cyclops, a giant crab monster, and the diabolical Doctor Gloom! Will these soldiers of fortune be able to triumph over the forces of evil? Find out in over 160 pages of action and adventure!

Script: Rich Margopoulos

Art: Rex Lindsey, Jon D’Agostino, Barry Grossman, Mindy Eisman

Cover: Rex Lindsey

978-1-64576-971-2

$8.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

168 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/5

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #285

Nothing’s better than 100+ pages of laughs and love triangles! Read some of the best stories from BFFs Betty and Veronica!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/12

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA BEST FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #282

Ah, summertime, filled with sunshine, beach parties, new swimsuits and–work?! That’s right, it’s not all sunbathing and relaxation, but Betty, Veronica and a few of their friends are determined to make the most out of the warm months any way they can in this collection of over 180 pages of story content!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/1

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #101

There’s a whole world of Archie comics out there, and you can find them all right here! Check out over 190 pages of fun, with special guest appearances from the extended Archie cast—this issue places a special focus on Archie’s BFF, the ever-hungry Jughead Jones!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/12

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #312

Check out the exciting adventures of Archie Andrews in this super-size book! With a blend of modern and classic stories, puzzles, games, and more special features, you can’t go wrong!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/19

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS SPARK (TR)

This collection of 1000 pages worth of classic and hilarious stories is sure to spark joy in every Archie fan’s life!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-946-0

$14.99 US/$17.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

TR

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On Sale Date: 8/12

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #286

Nothing’s better than 100+ pages of laughs and love triangles! Read some of the best stories from BFFs Betty and Veronica!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/26

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA BEST FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #283

Being the most popular girls at Riverdale High means that Betty & Veronica have a lot of friends! Check out tons of stories, games, puzzles, and more!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/19

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #102

There’s a whole world of Archie comics out there, and you can find them all right here! Check out over 190 pages of fun, with special guest appearances from the extended Archie cast—this issue places a special focus on Archie’s BFF, the ever-hungry Jughead Jones!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/26

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.