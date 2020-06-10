New Releases for 6/10/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 6/10/20!



BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #284

It’s officially summer… and that means it’s time to party! And Betty & Veronica are the perfect hosts for some fun in the sun entertainment! So grab some sunblock and get ready for some jumbo-sized summer fun!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/10

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 80th PRESENTS: ARTIST SPOTLIGHT – DAN PARENT

Join us as we celebrate fan-favorite Archie artist and writer in this special collecting the best and most iconic Dan Parent stories!

Script: Various

Art: Dan Parent and more!

Cover: Dan Parent

Digital Exclusive

On Sale Date: 6/10

$1.99

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR II (TP)

America’s favorite teen meets the galaxy’s fiercest hunter—again! Betty, Veronica and Predator-Archie have been left in the wreckage of their town, all their friends dead. Normally, they’d just go down Memory Lane and get home again where everything’s okay, but that’s no longer an option. It isn’t until they find an undamaged car and drive it down a different road where they can finally return to Riverdale—but their hometown feels different. And it’s made even more bizarre when they come face-to-face with a few people they’d never expect: themselves. Only different, newer versions. Little do they know, Predators on Mars are watching them—planning their next attack! Collects the full five-issue Archie vs. Predator II mini-series event.

Script: Alex de Campi

Art: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick

978-1-6-4576-983-5

$19.99 US/$22.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/10

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #8

This issue is all about the drama—namely dating and detention drama! Follow along with Archie on his many adventures (and misadventures) in the worlds of romance and classroom antics!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bob Montana

Direct Market On Sale Date: 6/10

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #98

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “The CamPAIN!” Mr. Lodge is running for Riverdale City Council, and Archie is determined to help canvass. Will he help win Mr. Lodge votes, or run the entire campaign into the ground?

Script: Bill Bettwy

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Direct Market On Sale Date: 6/10

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

