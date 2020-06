Archie Comics reveals new July release schedule for comic book shops

Archie Comics is pleased to inform comic book fans and its retailer partners of our newly revised July release schedule.

To see our revised June 2020 release schedule, click here. To find a comic book store near you offering safe delivery & pick-up options, please use the Comic Shop Locator service.

The new release schedule is listed below along with revised final order cut-off dates so that retailers may make adjustments to their order numbers.

July 2020 Release Schedule

On Sale 7/1 (6/8 FOC)

Betty & Veronica Digest #283 (MAR201593)

World of Archie Digest #99 (MAR201594)

On Sale 7/8 (6/15 FOC)

Sabrina: Something Wicked #2 of 5 (MAR201583-MAR201585)

Archie Digest #310 (APR201577)

B&V Friends Digest #281 (MAR201595)

On Sale 7/15 (6/22 FOC)

Betty & Veronica Friends Forever: Danger Zone (MAR201590)

Betty & Veronica Digest #284 (APR201578)

On Sale 7/22 (6/29 FOC)

Archie Giant Comics Jump GN (MAR201591)

World of Archie Digest #100 (APR201576)

On Sale 7/29 (7/6 FOC)

Archie #713 (“Archie & Katy Keene” Part 4 of 4) (FEB201502-FEB201504)

Archie Showcase Digest #1 (MAR201592)

Archie Milestone Digest #9 (APR201579)

As a reminder to our direct market retailer partners, all Archie Comics releases originally scheduled with on-sale dates in March – June 2020 will be fully returnable.