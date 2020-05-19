Archie Comics readies for return to comic book shops with new June release schedule

Archie Comics is pleased to inform comic book fans and its retailer partners of plans to resume shipping new content to comic book stores beginning with new releases on sale Wednesday, May 20th.



The new release schedule is listed below along with revised final order cut-off dates so that retailers may make adjustments to their order numbers.

May 2020

On Sale 5/20

Betty & Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #282 (FEB201515)

On Sale 5/27

Cosmo the Mighty Martian #5 (FEB201505-FEB201507)

The New Archies GN (FEB201513)

June 2020

On Sale 6/03

Sabrina: Something Wicked #1 (FEB201496-FEB201500)

On Sale 6/10

Archie vs. Predator II GN (FEB201508)

World of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #98 (FEB201516)

Archie Milestones Jumbo Comics Digest #8 (FEB201517)

On Sale 6/17 (5/25 FOC)

Vampironica New Blood #4 (FEB201509-FEB201511)

B&V Friends Jumbo Comics Digest #280 (FEB201518)

On Sale 6/24 (6/01 FOC)

Life with Archie Vol. 2 GN (FEB201514)

Archie & Friends Geeks & Games (FEB201512)

Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #309 (FEB201519)

Release dates for product shipping in July will be revealed soon.

As a reminder to our direct market retailer partners, all Archie Comics releases originally scheduled with on-sale dates in March – June 2020 will be fully returnable.

We look forward to continuing to serve our customers and retailer partners in the months to come with fun and engaging content including new comic releases, our beloved digest collections, and new graphic novels.