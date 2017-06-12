Get ready for epic showdowns in BETTY AND VERONICA #3 and THE BLACK HOOD SEASON 2 #5!

What’s new in the world of Riverdale and beyond? Take a look below at previews of BETTY & VERONICA BY ADAM HUGHES #3 and BLACK HOOD SEASON 2 #5!

BETTY & VERONICA BY ADAM HUGHES #3

All Heck breaks loose in Riverdale as the final act of BETTY VERSUS VERONICA reaches its combustible conclusion! The streets of Riverdale run red under the rockets’ red glare and no one will ever be the same!

Script: Adam Hughes

Art: Adam Hughes, José Villarubia, Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Hughes

Variant Covers: Adam Hughes, Bengal, David Mack, Paolo Rivera

On Sale Date: 6/14

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVERS:

THE BLACK HOOD SEASON 2 #5

The Nobody makes his move on his ultimate target, while the Black Hood’s mission of vengeance comes to a shocking conclusion!

Script: Duane Swierczynski

Art: Greg Scott, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Rachel Deering

Cover: Greg Smallwood

Variant Covers: Michael Walsh

On Sale Date: 6/14

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VARIANT COVER: