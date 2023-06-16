You’re invited to the Crusaders’ Cookout in WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #26!

Even superheroes have summer vacation, as we learn in this week’s scorching new issue of WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST!

First up, in a new story by Bill Golliher and Rex Lindsey, is our hot-headed pal Inferno the Fire-Breather! Or is that Matchstick? Or Fireface? Doesn’t matter — he’s the fire guy and here’s to help Veronica, Kumi, and Eliza have a great camping trip. Just, well . . . remember “safety first,” everyone!

Then, all the Crusaders and Superteens converge in a historic gathering at the annual Crusader Cookout in a new story by Archie Action mainstays Ian Flynn and Steven Butler. But Captain Flag is on the scene and he has some opinions about the patriotic decorations!

And that’s just the start of a super-fun issue packed with nearly 200 pages of classic comics from the Archie Archives, including the complete “A Camping We Will Go” by Bill that you can read in full below before grabbing your own copy here. And have a comics-filled weekend!