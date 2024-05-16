The Wicked Trinity – They’ll Put A Spell On You

Sabrina Spellman might be the world’s most famous teenage witch, but she’s not the only one in Greendale. And this June, the other witches are making their presence known… for better or for worse.

The Wicked Trinity Witches Coven

Sabrina’s magical nemesis Amber Nightstone debuted in 2022, and her coven of witches comprising herself, Jade Kazane, and Sapphire Gill followed in 2023. This time, though, the Wicked Trinity takes center stage in a story about vengeance, power, and true freedom.

Written by Sam Maggs with art from Lisa Sterle, Ellie Wright, and Jack Morelli, this title is equal parts The Craft and Mean Girls, and Bloody Disgusting has an exclusive first look at the covers for this magical-fantasy/horror one-shot, by Lisa Sterle and Soo Lee.

The Wicked Trinity Covers

The Wicked Trinity Page 1 Preview

Comics Beat has also provided a sneak peek at a few of the black-and-white interior pages from Sterle.

The Wicked Trinity one-shot is on sale June 12, and you can preorder it right now at your local comic shop. If you can’t make it to your comic shop, you can order the one-shot here. And never miss another issue of Archie with this special Archie Comics Presents… subscription.