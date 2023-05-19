Penny Parker is back (with the Power Pets!) in ARCHIE DIGEST #340!

Detective Penny Parker is on the case this week in ARCHIE DIGEST #340, and she’s not the only hero in town!

The power-packed issue kicks off with a new adventure by Francis Bonnet and Steven Butler pairing the SuperTeens with the ever-popular Power Pets. Riverdale is menaced by an interdimensional creep known as The Consumer, and our intrepid humans have their hands full. Good thing Pawsheart, Claws, Hero Hound, and Everheart are nearby!

Then, Ginger Snapp teams up with Penny Parker once again to help solve the mystery of Archie’s missing school work in “Penny Makes Sense” by Dan Parent. Good thing Penny is a detective-in-training.

Then we’ve got nearly 200 pages of classic Archie fun, and you can start reading now with the complete story “Pass the Brass” below, written and drawn by Archie Legend Harry Lucey. You can grab your own copy right here, and have a comics-filled weekend!