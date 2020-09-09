New Releases for 9/9/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 9/9/20!
To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service (please check their hours and availability) or download the Archie App!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
BETTY & VERONICA BEST FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #284
Everyone loves Riverdale’s sweethearts Betty & Veronica, but now you get a chance to also meet some of their friends! Check out tons of stories, games, puzzles, and more!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/9
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Get a subscription direct from Archie Comics!
Buy a copy from your local comic shop!
Read it on ComiXology!
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
PREVIEW PAGES
CLASSIC COMICS AVAILABLE NOW ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS!