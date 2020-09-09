New Releases for 9/9/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 9/9/20!



BETTY & VERONICA BEST FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #284

Everyone loves Riverdale’s sweethearts Betty & Veronica, but now you get a chance to also meet some of their friends! Check out tons of stories, games, puzzles, and more!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/9

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

