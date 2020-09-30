New Releases for 9/30/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 9/30/20!



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service (please check their hours and availability) or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

THE BEST OF ARCHIE: CHRISTMAS COMICS

The Holidays come to Riverdale in this can’t miss stocking-stuffer! Packed with 250+ pages of classic Christmas tales, this festive collection is sure to get you in the spirit! Filled with warmth and laughter, this collection has the most humorous and heartwarming holiday stories from the past eight decades. The Best of Archie series is back, and it will make the greatest gift of all!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-954-5

5” x 7.5”

$9.99 US/$12.99 CAN

256 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/30

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #103

Archie’s universe is as expansive as it is entertaining! Check out over 190 pages of fun, with special guest appearances from the extended Archie cast!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/30

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

CLASSIC COMICS AVAILABLE NOW ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS!