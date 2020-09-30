New Releases for 9/30/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 9/30/20!
THE BEST OF ARCHIE: CHRISTMAS COMICS
The Holidays come to Riverdale in this can’t miss stocking-stuffer! Packed with 250+ pages of classic Christmas tales, this festive collection is sure to get you in the spirit! Filled with warmth and laughter, this collection has the most humorous and heartwarming holiday stories from the past eight decades. The Best of Archie series is back, and it will make the greatest gift of all!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent
978-1-64576-954-5
5” x 7.5”
$9.99 US/$12.99 CAN
256 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/30
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #103
Archie’s universe is as expansive as it is entertaining! Check out over 190 pages of fun, with special guest appearances from the extended Archie cast!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/30
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
CLASSIC COMICS AVAILABLE NOW ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS!