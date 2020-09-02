New Releases for 9/2/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 9/2/20!



ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #10

This issue celebrates the world of Archie — all of them, that is! Featuring some of the wildest, most mind-blowing stories, including a few that take a look into the future and stories where Archie meets Archie — yes, you read that right!

Script: Various

Art: Various

On Sale Date: 9/2

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE COMICS 80th ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: ARCHIE NEWSPAPER CLASSICS

For the first time ever collected digitally, read a full year’s worth of some of Archie’s funniest daily and Sunday newspaper comic strips! A modern take on the classic newspaper funnies that gave Archie widespread appeal, these hilarious gags are brought to you in both full color AND black and white, just as they were originally printed in newspapers!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Henry Scarpelli

Digital Exclusive On-Sale Date: 9/2

210-page, full-color comic

$5.99

BETTY & VERONICA: THE BOND OF FRIENDSHIP (TP)

Archie’s first-ever original young adult graphic novel, starring everyone’s favorite BFFs Betty and Veronica! There are a number of truths in Riverdale–Archie Andrews will forever be clumsy and love-struck, Jughead Jones has an appetite that can never be satiated, Pop’s will always serve the best burgers and shakes and Betty and Veronica will be best friends no matter what comes between them. But when a career day at Riverdale High has the two BFFs examining their futures, they start to wonder just where they’ll end up—and how their lives may take very different paths. This original graphic novel explores the unbreakable bond that allows Betty and Veronica’s friendship to withstand the tests of space and time.

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Brittney Williams, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Brittney Williams

978-1-64576-985-9

$14.99 US/$17.99 CAN

6 x 9”

144 pp, Full Color

Digital On-Sale Date: 4/22

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/2

Book Market On-Sale Date: 9/8

