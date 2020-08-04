New Releases for 8/5/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 8/5/20!



BETTY & VERONICA BEST FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #283

Being the most popular girls at Riverdale High means that Betty & Veronica have a lot of friends! Check out tons of stories, games, puzzles, and more!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/5

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S EXPLORERS OF THE UNKNOWN (GN)

Monsters! Giant robots! Maniacs and masterminds! When evil rears its ugly head, you can be sure that the Explorers of the Unknown will be there to save the day! Join the team of heroes, who look a lot like our favorite Riverdale teens, as they battle a rogue cyclops, a giant crab monster, and the diabolical Doctor Gloom! Will these soldiers of fortune be able to triumph over the forces of evil? Find out in over 160 pages of action and adventure!

Script: Rich Margopoulos

Art: Rex Lindsey, Jon D’Agostino, Barry Grossman, Mindy Eisman

Cover: Rex Lindsey

978-1-64576-971-2

$8.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

168 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/5

ARCHIE & FRIENDS FOREVER (TP)

When Archie and his friends get together, there’s always an adventure to be had! From musical endeavors to epic beach parties, from school shenanigans to travelling the globe, there’s never a dull moment with Archie and his Riverdale pals ‘n’ gals!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jeff Shultz, Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-942-2

$12.99 US/$15.99 CAN

6 x 9”

120 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 8/5

ARCHIE COMICS 80th ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS SABRINA MANGA: COLOR COLLECTION VOL. 2

The magic returns in this enchanting second FULL-COLOR manga-style collection of the SABRINA: THE MAGIC WITHIN series! Sabrina Spellman is your average teenager by day, attending Greendale High where her crush Harvey plays for the school basketball team. But by night, Sabrina enters the Magical Realm, where she hones her witchcraft and attends charm school with the handsome and mysterious Shinji. Pick up where Volume One left off as Sabrina deals with her two eccentric aunts and her conflicting lives in the Mortal and Magic Realms!

Script: Tania Del Rio

Art: Tania Del Rio, Jim Amash, Jason Jensen, and Teresa Davidson

Cover: Tania Del Rio

Digital Exclusive On Sale Date: 8/5

270-page, full-color comic

$5.99

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #311

Get ready for fun at the beach (and under the sea!), hang ten with the Riverdale crew and have a true camp experience–and see if Archie will answer the most important question of all question: Betty or Veronica? This digest is filled with laughs and entertainment!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Direct Market On Sale Date: 8/5

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA BEST FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #282

Ah, summertime, filled with sunshine, beach parties, new swimsuits and–work?! That’s right, it’s not all sunbathing and relaxation, but Betty, Veronica and a few of their friends are determined to make the most out of the warm months any way they can in this collection of over 180 pages of story content!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Direct Market On Sale Date: 8/5

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

