New Releases for 8/26/20

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #102

There’s a whole world of Archie comics out there, and you can find them all right here! Check out over 190 pages of fun, with special guest appearances from the extended Archie cast—this issue places a special focus on Archie’s BFF, the ever-hungry Jughead Jones!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/26

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE COMICS 80th ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS SABRINA MANGA: COLOR COLLECTION VOL. 4

The popular, full-color manga-style take on Sabrina the Teenage Witch returns with a fourth fantastic installment! Full of romance and the paranormal, Sabrina is torn between two worlds and two boys while attending both a mortal and magical high school. When Sabrina is granted a magic wand, will she be able to control the magnitude of magic it possesses, or will it control her? Throw in a hidden pirate ship, unicorns, elves and the battle of a lifetime, and you’re in for a whirlwind of supernatural suspense!

Script: Tania Del Rio

Art: Tania Del Rio, Jim Amash, Jason Jensen, and Teresa Davidson

Cover: Tania Del Rio

Digital Exclusive On-Sale Date: 8/26

270-page, full-color comic

$5.99

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #286

Nothing’s better than 100+ pages of laughs and love triangles! Read some of the best stories from BFFs Betty and Veronica!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Direct Market On Sale Date: 8/26

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

