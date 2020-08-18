New Releases for 8/19/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 8/19/20!



BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #286

Nothing’s better than 100+ pages of laughs and love triangles! Read some of the best stories from BFFs Betty and Veronica!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/19

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #312

Check out the exciting adventures of Archie Andrews in this super-size book! With a blend of modern and classic stories, puzzles, games, and more special features, you can’t go wrong!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Digital First On Sale Date: 8/12

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA BEST FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #283

Being the most popular girls at Riverdale High means that Betty & Veronica have a lot of friends! Check out tons of stories, games, puzzles, and more!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Direct Market On Sale Date: 8/19

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

