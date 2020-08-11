New Releases for 8/12/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 8/12/20!



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service (please check their hours and availability) or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #312

Check out the exciting adventures of Archie Andrews in this super-size book! With a blend of modern and classic stories, puzzles, games, and more special features, you can’t go wrong!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Digital First On Sale Date: 8/12

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS SPARK (TR)

This collection of 1000 pages worth of classic and hilarious stories is sure to spark joy in every Archie fan’s life!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-946-0

$14.99 US/$17.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

1000 pp, Full Color

On Sale Date: 8/12

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: ENDLESS SUMMER #1

Celebrate summer vacation with Archie & Friends! And this summer promises to be a wild one—complete with spooky island resorts, camp tales, a sunny Florida road trip, and a fun beach trip with a very unexpected guest!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Galvan, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jeff Shultz, Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/12

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE COMICS 80th ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS SABRINA MANGA: COLOR COLLECTION VOL. 3

The popular manga-style take on Sabrina the Teenage Witch returns with a third thrilling, FULL-COLOR installment! Full of romance and the supernatural, Sabrina is torn between two worlds and two boys while attending both a mortal and magical high school. It’s Sabrina as you’ve never seen her before in an enchanted adventure brought to you by super-talented writer/artist Tania Del Rio, collecting her acclaimed run on everyone’s favorite teenage witch!

Script: Tania Del Rio

Art: Tania Del Rio, Jim Amash, Jason Jensen, and Teresa Davidson

Cover: Tania Del Rio

Digital Exclusive On-Sale Date: 8/12

270-page, full-color comic

$5.99

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #101

There’s a whole world of Archie comics out there, and you can find them all right here! Check out over 190 pages of fun, with special guest appearances from the extended Archie cast — this issue places a special focus on Archie’s BFF, the ever-hungry Jughead Jones!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Direct Market On Sale Date: 8/12

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #285

Nothing’s better than 100+ pages of laughs and love triangles! Read some of the best stories from BFFs Betty and Veronica!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Direct Market On Sale Date: 8/12

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES