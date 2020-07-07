New Releases for 7/8/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 7/8/20!



ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #311

Get ready for fun at the beach (and under the sea!), hang ten with the Riverdale crew and have a true camp experience–and see if Archie will answer the most important question of all question: Betty or Veronica? This digest is filled with laughs and entertainment!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/8

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA BEST FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #282

Ah, summertime, filled with sunshine, beach parties, new swimsuits and–work?! That’s right, it’s not all sunbathing and relaxation, but Betty, Veronica and a few of their friends are determined to make the most out of the warm months any way they can in this collection of over 180 pages of story content!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/8

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE COMICS 80th ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: JUGHEAD’S COUCH SURFERS

Come on a grand adventure with Jughead Jones! It’s excitement galore, be it surfing (couches AND channels!), napping or eating! With Jughead, the possibilities are as endless as the buffets!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Rex Lindsey

On Sale Date: 7/8

Digital Exclusive

$5.99

Sabrina: Something Wicked #2 (of 5)

Sabrina has long felt the pull her two worlds, witch and mortal, but she’s always had her devoted aunts Hilda and Zelda on her side to help guide her through that gauntlet. But when a spell suggests she can no long trust even them, where will Sabrina turn as a series of supernatural murders fall upon the town of Greendale?

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

Cover: Veronica Fish

Variant Covers: Sweeney Boo, Rian Gonzales

Direct Market On Sale Date: 7/8

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

Sabrina: Something Wicked #1 (of 5) 2nd Printing Variant

BRAND NEW SERIES! Because you demanded it: Volume Two of the critically acclaimed Sabrina the Teenage Witch series by Kelly Thompson and Veronica & Andy Fish! Sabrina saved the day—saved her friends, her family—the whole town of Greendale really, and she should be riding high. But things are never quite that simple. She’s trapped in a love triangle, she’s having trouble balancing the mortal and witch parts of herself, oh yeah, and she’s being blackmailed. As if all that wasn’t enough, while trying to help Radka and Ren with their…supernatural problem, her aunts suddenly starting to look like people she can’t trust. What’s a teen witch to do?!

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

Cover: Veronica Fish

Variant Covers: Sweeney Boo, Rebekah Isaacs, Marguerite Sauvage, Cameron Stewart

Direct Market On Sale Date: 7/8

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #310

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Lost at Sea!” Archie and Jughead decide to go on a fishing trip at sea for a guys’ getaway. Unfortunately, when both of them fall asleep on the boat, they wake up far from home—and far from shore!

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Rosario Peña, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher

Direct Market On Sale Date: 7/8

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #281

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Veronicchio” We present another Archified storybook classic! This time, Veronica is the wooden girl to Betty’s blue fairy—and Jughead makes a laid back Jiminy Cricket!

Script: Bill Golliher,

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario Tito Peña

Direct Market On Sale Date: 7/8

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

