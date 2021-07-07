New Releases for 7/7/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 7/7/21!



To purchase these Archie Comics in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #321

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Ruff Summer!” Archie’s got a new job as a lifeguard at the beach… but it’s Archie’s dog Vegas who’s having his moment in the sun when he helps save a swimmer! Vegas soon becomes the star of the beach—but will it last?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/7

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Read these on ComiXology!