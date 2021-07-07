New Releases for 7/7/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 7/7/21!
To purchase these Archie Comics in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #321
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Ruff Summer!” Archie’s got a new job as a lifeguard at the beach… but it’s Archie’s dog Vegas who’s having his moment in the sun when he helps save a swimmer! Vegas soon becomes the star of the beach—but will it last?
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 7/7
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Subscribe to the series directly from Archie Comics!
Get it from your local comic book shop!
Read it now on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
Read these on ComiXology!