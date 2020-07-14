Home News New Releases for 7/15/20

New Releases for 7/15/20

,

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 7/15/20!

To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service (please check their hours and availability) or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #285

Nothing’s better than 100+ pages of laughs and love triangles! Read some of the best stories from BFFs Betty and Veronica!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 7/15
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

Order a subscription from the Archie Comics Web Store!

Read it on ComiXology!

Read it on the Archie Comics App!

PREVIEW PAGES

AVAILABLE AT COMIC SHOPS BEGINNING 7/15

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: DANGER ZONE

Betty and Veronica risk life and limb in these bold and entertaining daring stories, from skydiving to trail running, to competing as warriors and exploring a shipwreck at sea!

Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
Direct Market On Sale Date: 7/15
24-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.

Subscribe and get copies mailed directly to your door!

Read it on the Archie App!

Read it on ComiXology!

PREVIEW PAGES

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #284

It’s officially summer… and that means it’s time to party! And Betty & Veronica are the perfect hosts for some fun in the sun entertainment! So grab some sunblock and get ready for some jumbo-sized summer fun!

Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
Direct Market On Sale Date: 7/15
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

Order a subscription online from the Archie Comics Store!

Read it on the Archie Comics App!

Read it on ComiXology!

PREVIEW PAGES

Comments are closed.