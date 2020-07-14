New Releases for 7/15/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 7/15/20!



BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #285

Nothing’s better than 100+ pages of laughs and love triangles! Read some of the best stories from BFFs Betty and Veronica!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 7/15

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: DANGER ZONE

Betty and Veronica risk life and limb in these bold and entertaining daring stories, from skydiving to trail running, to competing as warriors and exploring a shipwreck at sea!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

Direct Market On Sale Date: 7/15

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #284

It’s officially summer… and that means it’s time to party! And Betty & Veronica are the perfect hosts for some fun in the sun entertainment! So grab some sunblock and get ready for some jumbo-sized summer fun!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Direct Market On Sale Date: 7/15

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

