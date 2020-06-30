New Releases for 7/1/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 7/1/20!



ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST #9

Summer is here and what better way to kick it off than with a brand new Milestones Jumbo Comics Digest! This issue features classic fun in the sun tales about summer camp and vacation—with a few weird and wacky stories to boot!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bob White

On Sale Date: 7/1

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S EXPLORERS OF THE UNKNOWN (GN)

Monsters! Giant robots! Maniacs and masterminds! When evil rears its ugly head, you can be sure that the Explorers of the Unknown will be there to save the day! Join the team of heroes, who look a lot like our favorite Riverdale teens, as they battle a rogue cyclops, a giant crab monster, and the diabolical Doctor Gloom! Will these soldiers of fortune be able to triumph over the forces of evil? Find out in over 160 pages of action and adventure!

Script: Rich Margopoulos

Art: Rex Lindsey, Jon D’Agostino, Barry Grossman, Mindy Eisman

Cover: Rex Lindsey

978-1-64576-971-2

$8.99 US/$11.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

168 pp, Full Color

On-Sale Date: 7/1

ARCHIE COMICS 80th ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: ARCHIE ARTIST SPOTLIGHT

This Artist Spotlight Superbook highlights the work of a few of our modern classic-style fan-favorite artists: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jeff Shultz and Rex Lindsey, along with highlighting the work of the many amazing writers, inkers, letterers and colorists that bring these timeless tales to life!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Jeff Shultz

On Sale Date: 7/1

$5.99

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #283

TWO NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORIES: First, in “The Pied Piper of Riverdale,” Betty is the pied piper who promises to rid Riverdale of its vermin in this Archie take of the classic fairytale story. Then, in “Quite Taken with Her,” Betty tags along with Veronica on a power meeting with Tay Ming, heiress to the Ming Shipping empire. But when Tay and Veronica are grabbed by kidnappers, Detective Fu Chang is on the scene—but is he already too late?

Script: Bill Golliher, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario Tito Peña

Direct Market On Sale Date: 7/1

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #99

TWO NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORIES: First, in “Almost Famous,” Archie gets the idea to try to become a famous YouTube star, tasking Jughead with filming his adventures around town and commenting on things he likes or doesn’t like about Riverdale’s dining, theaters, and shops. Unfortunately, when things start going wrong, Jughead might not be the only one filming! Then, in “Little Insights,” Detective Fu Chang helps Archie and Jughead during a school trip to China!

Script: Francis Bonnet, Ian Flynn

Art: Bill Galvan, Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz

Direct Market On Sale Date: 7/1

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

