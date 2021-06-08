New Releases for 6/9/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 6/9/21!



EVERYTHING’S ARCHIE #1 (ONE-SHOT)

Finally, Archie declares his TRUE LOVE . . . and it’s a very expensive guitar! So, Archie picks up a few extra jobs to make some cash, what could go wrong?! Spies, TV execs, tech warfare, nothing in Riverdale will be the same! No place is safe when Everything’s Archie!

Script: Fred Van Lente

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

Variant Covers: Ben Caldwell, Rian Gonzales, Aaron Lopresti

On Sale Date: 6/9

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #294

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “The Best Summer Ever!” Betty & Veronica, along with Archie and Jughead, decide to make this summer the best summer ever—which definitely seems like a tall order! Everyone comes up with an item they want to do, and they combine their individual lists to pursue them together. It’s an outside summer that involves camping, cycling, rafting, and many other things. Will they be able to accomplish them all before summer ends?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 6/9

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #320

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Mow Mantle, Mow Problems!” When Archie lands a summer gig mowing lawns, Reggie’s determined to steal his business away! But is the grass greener on Reggie’s side of the street?

Script: Bill Bettwy

Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Digital On Sale Date: 6/2

Newsstand On Sale Date: 6/8

Direct Market On Sale Date: 6/9

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

