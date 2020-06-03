New Releases for 6/3/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 6/3/20!
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #310
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Lost at Sea!” Archie and Jughead decide to go on a fishing trip at sea for a guys’ getaway. Unfortunately, when both of them fall asleep on the boat, they wake up far from home—and far from shore!
Script: Francis Bonnet
Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Rosario Peña, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher
On Sale Date: 6/3
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
ARCHIE 80TH PRESENTS: DOTTY & DITTO / BOB PHANTOM
Dotty is the cutest little cowgirl this side of the Rio Grande! She and her pet parrot, Ditto, join Little Archie and the gang on some adventures in nature! Plus, costumed crimefighter Bob Phantom causes a stir in Riverdale!
Script: Ian Flynn
Art: Jeff Shultz, Pat & Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Woggon and Pat & Tim Kennedy
On Sale Date: 6/3
$0.99
Sabrina: Something Wicked #1
BRAND NEW SERIES! Because you demanded it: Volume Two of the critically acclaimed Sabrina the Teenage Witch series by Kelly Thompson and Veronica & Andy Fish! Sabrina saved the day—saved her friends, her family—the whole town of Greendale really, and she should be riding high. But things are never quite that simple. She’s trapped in a love triangle, she’s having trouble balancing the mortal and witch parts of herself, oh yeah, and she’s being blackmailed. As if all that wasn’t enough, while trying to help Radka and Ren with their…supernatural problem, her aunts suddenly starting to look like people she can’t trust. What’s a teen witch to do?!
Script: Kelly Thompson
Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli
Cover: Veronica Fish
Variant Covers: Sweeney Boo, Rebekah Isaacs, Marguerite Sauvage, Cameron Stewart
On Sale Date: 6/3
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
