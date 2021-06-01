New Releases for 6/2/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 6/2/21!
To purchase these Archie Comics in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #320
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Mow Mantle, Mow Problems!” When Archie lands a summer gig mowing lawns, Reggie’s determined to steal his business away! But is the grass greener on Reggie’s side of the street?
Script: Bill Bettwy
Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
Digital On Sale Date: 6/2
Newsstand On Sale Date: 6/8
Direct Market On Sale Date: 6/9
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Get a mail-order subscription direct from Archie Comics!
Get it from your local comic book shop on 6/9!
Read it digitally on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
BITE SIZED ARCHIE VOL. 1
We hope you’re hungry… hungry for laughs! Archie Comics’ first-ever webcomic series, BITE SIZED ARCHIE, is here! This volume includes sixteen hilarious strips of bite-sized fun covering everything from video games to pop culture to embarrassing group chats. Complete with exclusive bonus features, character sketches, and behind-the-scenes conversations from the creative team, this digital collection shines a brighter light on the comic that’s been delighting Archie fans on social media every week! Collects BITE SIZED ARCHIE #1-16 plus bonus features.
Script: Ron Cacace
Art & Cover: Vincent Lovallo
38 pages
$2.99 U.S
Available exclusively on ComiXology
Release Date: 6/2
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
Read these on ComiXology!