New Releases for 6/2/21

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #320

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Mow Mantle, Mow Problems!” When Archie lands a summer gig mowing lawns, Reggie’s determined to steal his business away! But is the grass greener on Reggie’s side of the street?

Script: Bill Bettwy

Art: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Digital On Sale Date: 6/2

Newsstand On Sale Date: 6/8

Direct Market On Sale Date: 6/9

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

BITE SIZED ARCHIE VOL. 1

We hope you’re hungry… hungry for laughs! Archie Comics’ first-ever webcomic series, BITE SIZED ARCHIE, is here! This volume includes sixteen hilarious strips of bite-sized fun covering everything from video games to pop culture to embarrassing group chats. Complete with exclusive bonus features, character sketches, and behind-the-scenes conversations from the creative team, this digital collection shines a brighter light on the comic that’s been delighting Archie fans on social media every week! Collects BITE SIZED ARCHIE #1-16 plus bonus features.

Script: Ron Cacace

Art & Cover: Vincent Lovallo

38 pages

$2.99 U.S

Available exclusively on ComiXology

Release Date: 6/2

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

