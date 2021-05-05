New Releases for 5/5/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 5/5/21!
To purchase these Archie Comics in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.
She’s Josie (TP)
Before she was a part of Josie & the Pussycats, she was just Josie! See how this world-famous rock star started out—as an average high school teen! With her BFFs, the ditzy Melody and the quick & witty Pepper, Josie gets caught up in all sorts of misadventures. Check out this collection and meet her boyfriend Albert, the rotten Cabot twins Alex & Alexandra and many more in this chronological collection of the classic 1960s series!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan DeCarlo
978-1-64576-993-4
$10.99 US
5 1/4 x 8”
224 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/5
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Order online from the Archie Comics Store!
Get it from your favorite online retailer!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #293
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “What if Betty and Veronica Had Never Met? …Until Now!” The “What If” series continues with a tale that imagines what life would be like for America’s BFFs Betty and Veronica if they hadn’t met until the present day!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 5/5
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Order a subscription from the Archie Comics Store!
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
Read these on ComiXology!