New Releases for 5/5/21

She’s Josie (TP)

Before she was a part of Josie & the Pussycats, she was just Josie! See how this world-famous rock star started out—as an average high school teen! With her BFFs, the ditzy Melody and the quick & witty Pepper, Josie gets caught up in all sorts of misadventures. Check out this collection and meet her boyfriend Albert, the rotten Cabot twins Alex & Alexandra and many more in this chronological collection of the classic 1960s series!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

978-1-64576-993-4

$10.99 US

5 1/4 x 8”

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/5

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #293

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “What if Betty and Veronica Had Never Met? …Until Now!” The “What If” series continues with a tale that imagines what life would be like for America’s BFFs Betty and Veronica if they hadn’t met until the present day!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/5

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

