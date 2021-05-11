New Releases for 5/12/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 5/12/21!



WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #109

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Don’t Mask Me Why!” Archie decides to launch a YouTube show based on the popular Masked Singer TV series, but this one isn’t for wannabe singers—it’s about cooking! The one thing Archie didn’t count on is the fact that cooking in a kitchen requires some balance and dexterity, and that’s not even taking into account his outrageous costume choice! Will he make it as a viral cooking star, or will he just make a big mess?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 5/12

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

