Home News New Releases for 4/7/21

New Releases for 4/7/21

,

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 4/7/21!

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #108

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Smarter Than a Refrigerator” The Lodges have a brand-new smart refrigerator, complete with a screen, an advanced control panel, and a voice assistant. The refrigerator impresses everyone with its ability to pour drinks and prepare delicious snacks—until, of course, Archie makes a mistake that causes the refrigerator to malfunction, ultimately ending in a robot uprising in Lodge mansion!

Script: Francis Bonnet
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario Tito Peña, Jack Morelli
On Sale Date: 4/7
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.

