New Releases for 4/29/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms beginning 4/29/20!



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service (please check their hours and availability) or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

Sabrina: Something Wicked #2 (of 5)

Sabrina has long felt the pull her two worlds, witch and mortal, but she’s always had her devoted aunts Hilda and Zelda on her side to help guide her through that gauntlet. But when a spell suggests she can no long trust even them, where will Sabrina turn as a series of supernatural murders fall upon the town of Greendale?

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

Cover: Veronica Fish

Variant Covers: Sweeney Boo, Rian Gonzales

Digital On Sale Date: 4/29

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #309

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Dogging the Cat Burglar!” Archie is dog-sitting his best friend Jughead’s beloved pooch Hot Dog. Will Hot Dog and Vegas become a dynamic doggy duo? Find out when these two are put to the ultimate test in canine loyalty!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/29

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: GEEKS & GAMES #1

Get ready for some hi-tech hijinks in this issue of ARCHIE & FRIENDS! Get hooked on the latest video game craze Forknite, meet Archie’s new, unusual pet, try to find something that was gone in a flash and hunt down some hamburgers with your very own phone in these tech-savvy stories!

Script: Francis Bonnet, Angelo DeCesare,

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Bob Smith Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Vincent Lovallo

Digital On Sale Date: 4/29

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

LIFE WITH ARCHIE VOL. 2 (TP)

The original LIFE WITH ARCHIE series was home to the wildest alternate reality takes on the Riverdale gang. From spies to superheroes, this comic showcased stories readers never dreamed of! Relive those far-out tales in this second graphic novel collection featuring select stories.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Samm Schwartz

978-1-68255-813-3

$10.99 US/$13.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Digital On-Sale Date: 4/29

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE COMICS 80th ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: CHERYL BLOSSOM

Meet Cheryl Blossom–she’s got money, attitude and charm, and when she wants something, she gets it–even if that something is Archie Andrews himself!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

On Sale Date: 4/29

$1.99

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE COMICS 80th ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: JUGHEAD

Everyone’s favorite burger-lover Jughead Jones steals the spotlight in these stories that showcase what Archie’s best pal does best: takin’ it easy!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Harry Lucey

On Sale Date: 4/29

$1.99

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE COMICS 80th ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: NEW CRUSADERS

The Mighty Crusaders were a team of superheroes created by Archie Comics in the Golden Age of comics. After many iterations, the team returned to comics with fresh new faces. The New Crusaders follows the sons and daughters of the original Mighty Crusaders as they acquire their own powers and attempt to become superheroes.

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Pat & Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Ben Bates

On Sale Date: 4/29

$0.99

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES