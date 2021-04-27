Home News New Releases for 4/28/21

New Releases for 4/28/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 4/28/21!

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #319

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “PICTURE THIS!” As the school year ends, Archie and his friends decide to gift their teachers with a photo book they’ve created with special school pictures from throughout the year. The nice gesture takes a turn, though, when Archie uploads the wrong photos, including some embarrassing and hilarious images of himself and his friends!

Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli
On Sale Date: 4/28
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.

