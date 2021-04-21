New Releases for 4/21/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 4/21/21!
WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #4
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “What if Betty Was Really an Alien?” This “what if?” scenario imagines what life would be like if Betty was actually an alien from outer space! Will her advanced Martian tech secure even more dates with Archie? Read on to find out!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 4/21
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
