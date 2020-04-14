New Releases for 4/15/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms beginning 4/15/20!



ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR II (TP)

America’s favorite teen meets the galaxy’s fiercest hunter—again! Betty, Veronica and Predator-Archie have been left in the wreckage of their town, all their friends dead. Normally, they’d just go down Memory Lane and get home again where everything’s okay, but that’s no longer an option. It isn’t until they find an undamaged car and drive it down a different road where they can finally return to Riverdale—but their hometown feels different. And it’s made even more bizarre when they come face-to-face with a few people they’d never expect: themselves. Only different, newer versions. Little do they know, Predators on Mars are watching them—planning their next attack! Collects the full five-issue Archie vs. Predator II mini-series event.

Script: Alex de Campi

Art: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick

978-1-6-4576-983-5

$19.99 US/$22.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

144 pp, Full Color

On-Sale Date: 4/15

Vampironica: New Blood #4 (of 4)

The clock is ticking on Veronica Lodge as she learns the terrible secrets hidden deep in her family’s history—and comes to understand that her horrifying past isn’t as distant as she’d like. Now, if she wants to keeps her family and friends safe, Veronica will face her most chilling challenge yet.

Script: Frank Tieri and Michael Moreci

Art: Audrey Mok, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Covers: Vic Malhotra, Lisa Sterle

On Sale Date: 4/15

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #8

This issue is all about the drama—namely dating and detention drama! Follow along with Archie on his many adventures (and misadventures) in the worlds of romance and classroom antics!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bob Montana

On Sale Date: 4/15

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

