New Releases for 4/15/20

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR II (TP)
America’s favorite teen meets the galaxy’s fiercest hunter—again! Betty, Veronica and Predator-Archie have been left in the wreckage of their town, all their friends dead. Normally, they’d just go down Memory Lane and get home again where everything’s okay, but that’s no longer an option. It isn’t until they find an undamaged car and drive it down a different road where they can finally return to Riverdale—but their hometown feels different. And it’s made even more bizarre when they come face-to-face with a few people they’d never expect: themselves. Only different, newer versions. Little do they know, Predators on Mars are watching them—planning their next attack! Collects the full five-issue Archie vs. Predator II mini-series event.
Script: Alex de Campi
Art: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
Cover: Robert Hack, Kelly Fitzpatrick
Vampironica: New Blood #4 (of 4)
The clock is ticking on Veronica Lodge as she learns the terrible secrets hidden deep in her family’s history—and comes to understand that her horrifying past isn’t as distant as she’d like. Now, if she wants to keeps her family and friends safe, Veronica will face her most chilling challenge yet.
Script: Frank Tieri and Michael Moreci
Art: Audrey Mok, Joe Eisma, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Audrey Mok
Variant Covers: Vic Malhotra, Lisa Sterle
On Sale Date: 4/15
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #8
This issue is all about the drama—namely dating and detention drama! Follow along with Archie on his many adventures (and misadventures) in the worlds of romance and classroom antics!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Bob Montana
On Sale Date: 4/15
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.