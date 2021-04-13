New Releases for 4/14/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 4/14/21!



RIVERDALE: THE TIES THAT BIND – Original Graphic Novel

Archie’s second original graphic novel features the world of CW’s Riverdale! Four interconnected stories trap each of our main characters in a unique high-stakes conflict over the course of a few pressure-cooker hours! Jughead’s locked in and left behind with Moose at Stonewall Prep, Veronica is trapped with Cheryl at a nearby suburban shopping mall, Betty and Polly are stalked by a possible madman when a girls’ night goes horribly awry and Archie is held hostage by a ‘long lost relative’ of Fred’s who’s come to town seeking payback of any and every kind. Will Archie and company even make it to sunrise? If they do, will they ever be the same again?

Script: Micol Ostow

Art: Thomas Pitilli, John Workman, Andre Szymanowicz

Cover: Thomas Pitilli

978-1-64576-958-3

$14.99 US

6” x 9”

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 4/14

Book Trade On-Sale Date: 5/4

ARCHIE 80th ANNIVERSARY JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #2

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “HAPPY ARCHIEVERSARY!” Archie’s lasted for eighty years—which means he’s undergone quite a few art changes and different style choices over those last eight decades! Let Archie guide you through this history of, well, Archie! But it turns out to be more than just a tour when the different eras of Archie come to life in this fun commemorative story!

Script: Angelo DeCesare

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/14

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

