New Releases for 3/31/21

WORLD OF ARCHIE VOL 2 (TP)

Join Archie on a journey throughout the world and beyond as the titular globetrotting teen takes on the paranormal, ancient Egypt, virtual reality and much more! WORLD OF ARCHIE VOL. 2 is the second in a chronological collection of titles featuring the classic ‘90s series.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Rex Lindsey, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-987-3

$10.99 US

5 1/4 x 8”

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/31

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #292

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “What if Betty and Veronica Were Super Geniuses?” This “what if?” scenario imagines what things would be like if Betty and Veronica were smarter than Riverdale’s resident genius Dilton Doiley. What kind of technological advances will take place when two BFFs combine their mega-brain power?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 3/31

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

