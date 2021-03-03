New Releases for 3/3/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 3/3/21!
To purchase Archie Comics, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service (please check their hours and availability) or download the Archie App!
ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS DELIGHT (TP)
Archie Comics is delighted to present over 100 more of Archie’s best, brightest, and most hilarious stories—the perfect collector’s item for any fan!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
978-1-64576-935-4
$14.99 US
4 7/8 x 6 9/16”
1000 pp, Full Color
Digital On-Sale Date: 3/3
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/10
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Order online from the Archie Comics Store!
Buy it at your local comic shop on 3/10!
Pre-order from your favorite online retailer!
Read it on ComiXology!
Download on the Archie Comics App!
PREVIEW PAGES
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #107
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Burger Bonanza” Pop’s Chocklit Shoppe is holding a competitive burger-eating contest, and Jughead is a shoo-in to win first prize. But when his competitors lobby to give Jughead a more difficult task so he doesn’t have an unfair advantage, will he still reign as Riverdale’s crowned prince of burgers?
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli
Digital On Sale Date: 3/3
Direct Market On Sale Date: 3/17
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Get a copy from your local comic book shop on 3/17!
Get a subscription direct from Archie Comics!
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
Read these on the Archie Comics App and ComiXology!