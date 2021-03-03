New Releases for 3/3/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 3/3/21!



ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS DELIGHT (TP)

Archie Comics is delighted to present over 100 more of Archie’s best, brightest, and most hilarious stories—the perfect collector’s item for any fan!

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #107

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Burger Bonanza” Pop’s Chocklit Shoppe is holding a competitive burger-eating contest, and Jughead is a shoo-in to win first prize. But when his competitors lobby to give Jughead a more difficult task so he doesn’t have an unfair advantage, will he still reign as Riverdale’s crowned prince of burgers?

