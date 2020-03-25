New Releases for 3/25/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new Archie Comics on sale via the Archie Online Store, comic shops and digital platforms beginning 3/25/20!



ARCHIE BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 2: ARCHIE & SABRINA (TP)

Riverdale’s been abuzz with rumors of the town’s hottest couple: Archie and… who? While everyone tries to discover the identity of Archie’s new girlfriend, learn how Archie and Sabrina Spellman’s whirlwind romance came to be—and what that means for everyone else in Archie’s life. Meanwhile, Jughead and Reggie are busy solving a mystery of their own—one that could have life-altering consequences! Writer Nick Spencer (Spider-Man) teams up with co-writer Mariko Tamaki (This One Summer, Lumberjanes) and artists Sandy Jarrell (DC’s Bombshells) and Jenn St-Onge (Bingo Love, Jem and the Holograms). Collects ARCHIE issues #705 – #709.

Script: Nick Spencer and Mariko Tamaki

Art: Sandy Jarrell, Jenn St. Onge, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Veronica Fish

978-1-64576-979-8

$17.99 US/$20.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/25

PREVIEW PAGES

SUPER DUCK #1 (OF 4)

BRAND NEW SERIES! Super Duck is the greatest hero of Ducktropolis. Brash, arrogant and virtually unbeatable, he’s defeated all threats to the city and routinely foils the schemes of his greatest rival, criminal genius and corporate billionaire Dapper Duck. But now, three years later, Super Duck has fallen on hard times. Down on his luck and with his superheroing days a distant memory, he is reduced to appearing at comic conventions for measly appearance fees. So when he’s approached by a rival of Dapper to be his personal bodyguard/accompany him on his many adventures, Supe has to decide if he’s ready to don his cape once more in this series for mature readers!

Script: Frank Tieri, Ian Flynn

Art: Ryan Jampole, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Ryan Jampole

Variant Covers: Derek Charm, Andy Fish, Adam Gorham, Erica Henderson

On Sale Date: 3/25

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #308

TWO NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORIES: First, in “’Fun’-draising,” Betty and Veronica are in a charitable spirit and decide to put all their effort into fundraising for Riverdale Children’s Hospital. But that doesn’t mean that their newfound giving attitudes stop them from a little friendly competition! Then, in “The Perfect Cast,” Young warlock Salem and his friends are holding a spell-casting contest. Salem is feeling outpaced and insecure so he ups the ante with an especially dangerous spell—with some not-so-great consequences!

Script: Bill Golliher, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Chad Thomas, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/18

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

COMPLETE SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH: 1972-1973

It’s back to the beginning with Sabrina in this second volume of the series compiling the entire history of everyone’s favorite Teenage Witch! This black and white graphic novel chronologically collects all the stories starring Sabrina the Teenage Witch from 1972 to 1973.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

$5.99 US

512 pp, B&W

Digital Exclusive

On Sale Date: 3/25

