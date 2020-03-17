New Releases for 3/18/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new Archie Comics on sale in comic shops and digital platforms beginning 3/18/20!



ARCHIE #712 – Archie and Katy Keene Part 3

Katy Keene is headed to NEW YORK CITY! …Along with Archie, Veronica, Jughead, Betty and Sabrina. But is Katy ready to take a bite out of the Big Apple? And will Archie finally find musical recognition in the city that never sleeps?

Script: Mariko Tamaki and Kevin Panetta

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Laura Braga

Variant Covers: Paul Renaud, Marley Zarcone

On Sale Date: 3/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #279

TWO NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORIES: First, in “’Fun’-draising,” Betty and Veronica are in a charitable spirit and decide to put all their effort into fundraising for Riverdale Children’s Hospital. But that doesn’t mean that their newfound giving attitudes stop them from a little friendly competition! Then, in “The Perfect Cast,” Young warlock Salem and his friends are holding a spell-casting contest. Salem is feeling outpaced and insecure so he ups the ante with an especially dangerous spell—with some not-so-great consequences!

Script: Bill Golliher, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Chad Thomas, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/18

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

