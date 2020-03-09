New Releases for 3/11/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new Archie Comics on sale in comic shops and digital platforms beginning 3/11/20!



BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: IT’S ALL RELATIVE #1

Get to know the siblings and relatives of Betty, Veronica and other notable figures in Riverdale! Meet Veronica’s mischievous cousin Leroy, Smithers’ debonair nephew Liam, Mr. Weatherbee’s charming niece Wendy and Betty’s cunning cousin Jessica! It’s a full-on family affair!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 3/11

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES