New Releases for 3/10/21

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: SPRING BREAK #1

Spring is in the air, flowers are in bloom, and the days are getting longer—which means there’s even more time to have some fun with Betty and Veronica! Enjoy this collection of sweet spring stories featuring everyone’s favorite BFFs!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 3/10

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS DELIGHT (TP)

Archie Comics is delighted to present over 100 more of Archie’s best, brightest, and most hilarious stories—the perfect collector’s item for any fan!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-935-4

$14.99 US

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/10

