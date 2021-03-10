New Releases for 3/10/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 3/10/21!
To purchase Archie Comics, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service (please check their hours and availability) or download the Archie App!
BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: SPRING BREAK #1
Spring is in the air, flowers are in bloom, and the days are getting longer—which means there’s even more time to have some fun with Betty and Veronica! Enjoy this collection of sweet spring stories featuring everyone’s favorite BFFs!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 3/10
24-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
Subscribe and get copies mailed directly to your door!
Get it at your local comic book shop!
Read it on the Archie App!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS DELIGHT (TP)
Archie Comics is delighted to present over 100 more of Archie’s best, brightest, and most hilarious stories—the perfect collector’s item for any fan!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
978-1-64576-935-4
$14.99 US
4 7/8 x 6 9/16”
1000 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/10
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Order online from the Archie Comics Store!
Buy it at your local comic shop!
Pre-order from your favorite online retailer!
Read it on ComiXology!
Download on the Archie Comics App!
PREVIEW PAGES
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
Read these on the Archie Comics App and ComiXology!