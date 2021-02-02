New Releases for 2/3/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 2/3/21!



To purchase Archie Comics, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service (please check their hours and availability) or download the Archie App!

ARCHIE 80th ANNIVERSARY JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #1

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Crisis on the Riverdale Earths” Archie takes a nap only to be awakened by someone pounding on his door. To his surprise, it’s his best friend Jughead—but not the Jughead he recognizes. This one belongs to something called the Time Police, and he comes with a warning: all the Archie space time continuum will soon be collapsed into one reality. Archie must join forces with Jughead to save the day—and all of time as we know it! This brand new digest series celebrates 80 years of Archie with the best stories lovingly handpicked by fans, beautiful art pages, and fun fan-centric bonus content. This is a must-have limited series featuring 8 decades-worth of the most hilarious and memorable Archie tales!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 2/3

192-page, full-color comic

$7.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Read these on the Archie Comics App and ComiXology!