New Releases for 2/26/20

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #4 (of 5)
Cosmo and his team are on a mission to find the mysterious Martian Relics! The crew hopes that they can finally put an end to the evil antics of the Venusian army—but what will Cosmo do when he learns that the final relic resides in the one place they don’t dare to enter… the castle of Queen Hesper on Venus?!
Script: Ian Flynn
Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Tracy Yardley
Variant Covers: Bill Galvan, Jen Hernandez
On Sale Date: 2/26
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS IN SPACE #5 (of 5)
A ComiXology Original!
Josie and the Pussycats are the hottest band in outer space! But with fame and fortune comes turmoil as internal conflicts are threatening to tear the group apart. But that’s nothing compared to the alien horrors they’re about to encounter as they find themselves adrift in the vastness of space! Even if the Pussycats manage to stick together as a band, will they be able to survive the horrors that await them in the final frontier?
Script: Alex de Campi
Art: Devaki Neogi, Lee Loughridge, Jack Morelli
Cover: Devaki Neogi
On Sale Date: 2/26/20
25 pages
$2.99 U.S.
ComiXology Original
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #281
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: Betty and Veronica volunteer for the kids’ reading program—and Veronica’s got an interesting choice of reading material for them!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 2/26
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.