New Releases for 2/26/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new Archie Comics on sale in comic shops and digital platforms beginning 2/26/20!



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #4 (of 5)

Cosmo and his team are on a mission to find the mysterious Martian Relics! The crew hopes that they can finally put an end to the evil antics of the Venusian army—but what will Cosmo do when he learns that the final relic resides in the one place they don’t dare to enter… the castle of Queen Hesper on Venus?!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Tracy Yardley

Variant Covers: Bill Galvan, Jen Hernandez

On Sale Date: 2/26

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS IN SPACE #5 (of 5)

A ComiXology Original!

Josie and the Pussycats are the hottest band in outer space! But with fame and fortune comes turmoil as internal conflicts are threatening to tear the group apart. But that’s nothing compared to the alien horrors they’re about to encounter as they find themselves adrift in the vastness of space! Even if the Pussycats manage to stick together as a band, will they be able to survive the horrors that await them in the final frontier?

Script: Alex de Campi

Art: Devaki Neogi, Lee Loughridge, Jack Morelli

Cover: Devaki Neogi

On Sale Date: 2/26/20

25 pages

$2.99 U.S.

ComiXology Original

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #281

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: Betty and Veronica volunteer for the kids’ reading program—and Veronica’s got an interesting choice of reading material for them!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 2/26

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES