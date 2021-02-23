New Releases for 2/24/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 2/24/21!
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #291
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Hansel and Gretel Incorporated” Hansel and Gretel are two home improvement business partners who hit the home renovation jackpot: improving a home made entirely out of sweets! This classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale gets a delicious Archie-style makeover!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 2/24
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
