New Releases for 2/19/20

ARCHIE MEETS THE B-52s #1 (ONE-SHOT)

It’s a rock and roll adventure for the ages as Archie and his friends cross paths with a real rock lobster—the B-52s! Co-written by Alex Segura and Matthew Rosenberg (Archie Meets Ramones, The Archies), with art from the legendary Dan Parent (Archie Meets KISS), this epic crossover one-shot brings the B-52 gang into Riverdale in all their new wave glory—but can Archie get his band back together in time to jam with these legends, or will in-fighting and musical drama leave them in the dust? There’s only one way to find out!

Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Michael Allred, Tyler Boss, Joe Eisma, Francesco Francavilla

On Sale Date: 2/19

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE #711 – Archie and Katy Keene Part 2

Katy Keene’s musical debut has got everyone talking—unfortunately, it also means that no one’s talking about Archie’s newest single. With even his girlfriend, Sabrina, clamoring to be Katy’s best friend, has Archie become the invisible man of Riverdale?

Script: Mariko Tamaki and Kevin Panetta

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Laura Braga

Variant Covers: Paul Renaud, Brittney Williams

On Sale Date: 2/19

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS JOY (TR)

We’re jumping with JOY over this newest collection of 100 hilarious and entertaining Archie stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-975-0

$14.99 US/$16.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

TR

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 2/19

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #307

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Cup of Copy” Archie is appointed with a very important task from Mr. Weatherbee. It seems simple enough—but with Archie in charge, things are certain to go awry!

Script: Bill Bettwy

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/19

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES