New Releases for 2/17/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 2/17/21!
To purchase Archie Comics, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service (please check their hours and availability) or download the Archie App!
Sabrina: Something Wicked #5 (of 5)
The thrilling conclusion of Sabrina: Something Wicked is here, and it’s going to put our magical teen heroine face-to-face in a battle against someone unexpected—will everything Sabrina’s learned about magic help her through this ordeal?
Script: Kelly Thompson
Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli
Cover: Veronica Fish
Variant Covers: Sweeney Boo, Andy Fish
On Sale Date: 2/17
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
Order a copy from the Archie Web Store
Get it at your local comic book shop!
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #317
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Pop’s Purr-fect Birthday!” Archie and his friends are surprising Pop Tate with a special birthday dinner at a brand-new fancy restaurant in Riverdale. Little do they know, Pop actually knows the celebrity chef owner—in fact, they’re old rivals! Will Pop’s birthday dinner be perfect… or a purrfect mess?
Script: Ron Robbins
Art: Pat & Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli
On Sale Date: 2/17
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Get a copy from your local comic book shop!
Get a subscription direct from Archie Comics!
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
Read these on the Archie Comics App and ComiXology!