New Releases for 2/17/21

Sabrina: Something Wicked #5 (of 5)

The thrilling conclusion of Sabrina: Something Wicked is here, and it’s going to put our magical teen heroine face-to-face in a battle against someone unexpected—will everything Sabrina’s learned about magic help her through this ordeal?

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

Cover: Veronica Fish

Variant Covers: Sweeney Boo, Andy Fish

On Sale Date: 2/17

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #317

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Pop’s Purr-fect Birthday!” Archie and his friends are surprising Pop Tate with a special birthday dinner at a brand-new fancy restaurant in Riverdale. Little do they know, Pop actually knows the celebrity chef owner—in fact, they’re old rivals! Will Pop’s birthday dinner be perfect… or a purrfect mess?

Script: Ron Robbins

Art: Pat & Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 2/17

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

