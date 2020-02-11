New Releases for 2/12/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new Archie Comics on sale in comic shops and digital platforms beginning 2/12/20!



ARCHIE: 1955 #5 (of 5)

This is it—the show-stopping conclusion of Archie’s rise to fame at the birth of rock ‘n’ roll! Archie’s star is soaring, but not everyone—even Archie himself—can handle his newfound fame.

Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn

Art: Ray-Anthony Height, Joe Eisma, Rick Burchett, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Laura Braga

Variant Covers: Rick Burchett, Cary Nord

On Sale Date: 2/12

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #278

Archie Comics is getting closer and closer to its landmark 80th anniversary, and this edition of MILESTONES will celebrate what makes Archie so memorable—including first appearances, significant stories and the best of Archie’s love life!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Jim DeCarlo, Vincent Lovallo

On Sale Date: 2/5

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS. VAMPIRONICA (TP)

Two of Archie Horror’s biggest series collide in a terrifying crossover event! In the world of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER, there are no vampires, having been wiped out in their great war with the werewolves. In the VAMPIRONICA universe, the opposite is the case, as it was the vampires who were the victors. So what happens when these two eternal enemies are brought together again? Whatever it is, it can’t be good for poor ol’ Jug and Vampironica, you can count on that much… Collects the full 5-issue JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS. VAMPIRONICA crossover event.

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Ryan Jampole, Matt Herms, Lee Loughridge, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Matt Herms

978-1-64576-973-6

$14.99 US/$16.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 2/12

