New Releases for 2/10/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 2/10/21!
To purchase Archie Comics, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service (please check their hours and availability) or download the Archie App!
ARCHIE & FRIENDS: GUIDE TO DATING #1
Want to learn how to successfully date from the best? Well, maybe successful isn’t the best word… but if you want to learn both the “Do’s” AND “Don’ts” of dating, then you’ve just struck gold!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña, and Jack Morelli
On Sale Date: 2/10
24-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Order a copy from the Archie Webstore!
Get the issue from your local comic shop!
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #2
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Romancing Peter Pan” Peter Pan’s got himself caught in the middle of a love triangle between Vendy and Blinkerbell—and he’s going have more to worry about than growing up when Blinkerbell calls in some reinforcements to hook her claws into him in this fun Archie twist on the classic fairy tale!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli
On Sale Date: 2/10
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
HOW TO PURCHASE:
Get a copy from your local comic book shop!
Get a subscription direct from Archie Comics!
Download a digital copy on the Archie App!
Read it on ComiXology!
PREVIEW PAGES
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
Read these on the Archie Comics App and ComiXology!