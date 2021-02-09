New Releases for 2/10/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 2/10/21!



ARCHIE & FRIENDS: GUIDE TO DATING #1

Want to learn how to successfully date from the best? Well, maybe successful isn’t the best word… but if you want to learn both the “Do’s” AND “Don’ts” of dating, then you’ve just struck gold!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña, and Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 2/10

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #2

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Romancing Peter Pan” Peter Pan’s got himself caught in the middle of a love triangle between Vendy and Blinkerbell—and he’s going have more to worry about than growing up when Blinkerbell calls in some reinforcements to hook her claws into him in this fun Archie twist on the classic fairy tale!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 2/10

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

